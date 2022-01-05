BMW iX M60 electric SUV ARRIVES with £15k premium over the iX xDrive50

The BMW iX M60 electric SUV is revealed to top the new BMW iX range, with 611bhp and 811lb/ft of torque. Costs from £111,905.

A couple of days ago we had the first photo of the new range-topping BMW iX M60, and now it’s been officially revealed ahead of going on sale in the summer with prices starting at £111,905.

That price is a chunky £15k more than the current iX range-topper – the iX xDrive50 – but your extra £15k is buying more power and a few ‘M’ tweaks.

That extra power amounts to 611bhp and 811lb/ft of torque, with a motor on each axle powering the M60 to 62mph in 3.9 seconds and on to 155mph – 0.7 seconds quicker to 62mph and 31mph faster than the iX xDrive50.

As long as you’re not using the extra power all the time, the >100kWh battery is good for an official range of 352 miles, and the suspension has been given a bit of an ‘M’ makeover to make it handle the additional power.

The M60 also comes with M brake callipers and M logos dotted around, as well as gloss black trim, with the interior much the same as the iX xDrive50 but with more kit and ‘M’ bits including Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Sound, 22″ alloys, soft-close doors, electric Active Seat Ventilation in the front and laser lights.