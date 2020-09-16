BMW iX3 ELECTRIC SUV starts at £61,900 in the UK – first UK iX3 deliveries summer 2021

The new electric X3 – the BMW iX3 – costs from £61,900 in the UK, rising to £64,900 for the iX3 Premier Edition Pro. UK deliveries starts summer 2021.

The electric BMW iX3 finally arrived in July as BMW’s electrification of the X3 heralded BMW’s proper foray in to electric cars, years after they had a head start with the i3 and i8.

A short while after the iX3 was revealed, we reported that pricing for the iX3 was likely to start from around £62,000, and with pricing now announced of £61,900 for the iX3 Premier Edition it’s bang on what we expected, but you can spend more with the iX3 Premier Edition Pro starting at £64,900.

It seems like an awful lot of money for an X3, but it’s pretty much in line with the competition (Mercedes EQC (£65,000), Audi e-tron (£59,185) and Jaguar I-Pace (£64,625)), but a hard argument to make the buying decision on cost.

Standard kit for the iX3 Premier Edition includes 20″ alloys, panoramic roof, auto tail gate and adaptive dampers, leather dash, electric heated front seats, 12.3″ digital instrument panel, 10.25″ infotainment and wireless phone charging.

Spend the extra £3k for the Premier Edition Pro and you’ll add gesture control, auto main beam, HUD, auto parking and better Harmon Kardon Sound.

Whichever model you opt for, you get an 80kWh battery powering a 282bhp motor at the back, good for 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds and a range of around 280 miles.

BMW are now taking pre-orders for the iX3 in the UK, but you’ll have to wait until summer 2021 to get one on your drive.