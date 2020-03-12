BMW join Volvo in declaring they have NO battery supply issues for Electric Cars

BMW are close to launching their new electric cars, and have joined Volvo in declaring that they will have no issues with battery supply for the new models.

We’ve seen car makers like Jaguar, Audi, Hyundai Kia and more unable to deliver on demand for their electric cars as production is stymied by a shortage of batteries for EVs. So, surely, with lots of new EVs launching this year, the likelihood is that other car makers will suffer the same fate?

That would make sense, but it might not be the case for all, with Volvo declaring the XC40 Recharge will have a ‘Flawless’ launch and that they will not suffer any battery shortages restricting production.

Now it’s BMW’s turn to declare they have a solid supply of batteries lined up as they start to launch new electric cars from this year – like the BMW iX3, BMW i4 and BMW iNext – with BMW sales boss Pieter Nota telling Automotive News:

Our long experience working with batteries, which dates back to the launch of the i3 in 2013, means we have a steady and reliable supply from our cell suppliers. We are not seeing any constraint so we still aim to have electrified models (battery electric and plug-in hybrid) account for 20 percent of our 2021 sales.

Nota went on to say that the production version of the BMW Concept i4 will stick very closely to the Concept, with the vertical kidney grille and curved instrument panel extending in to the infotainment screen, and will be much the same size as the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.