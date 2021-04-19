BMW M3 and M4 xDrive LAUNCHED in the UK – cost from £77k

The new BMW M3 and M4 xDrive launch in the UK, with the 4WD xDrive drivetrain cutting 0-62mph to just 3.5 seconds. Costs from £77k.

The new BMW M3 and M4 officially arrived last summer, with the UK only getting the more powerful 503bhp Competition models, and the promise of 4WD xDrive models to follow on behind. And now they’re here.

The key to the arrival of the xDive M3 and M4 is to make them more saleable in regions that are perpetually slippy, but the highlight is the extra traction not only makes you safer, it also makes you much quicker.

In fact, adding 4WD to the M3 and M4 cuts its 0-62mph by a thumping 0.4 seconds, making them 911 Turbo fast at just 3.5 seconds to 62mph.

BMW are keen to point out that, in normal use, the xDrive models will be rear-biased, with the front axle only coming in to play when it’s really needed.

BMW has also tweaked the suspension to suit, and even added an adapted oil supply system to make sure there’s no oil starvation when extreme performance is being employed. There’s also an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch in the transfer case delivering variable torque between the front and back, and an Active M Diff at the back to split it side to side too.

Modes include a 2WD one which effectively turns you xDrive in to a non-xDrive model at will, and a huge 10 settings for the M Traction Control system.

Prices for the BMW M3 xDrive start at £77,015 and for the M4 xDrive at £78,315, with production due to start in the summer.