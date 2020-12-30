BMW M5 CS TEASED on video as the most powerful M5’s debut nears

The BMW M5 CS, BMW’s latest ‘CS’ model and the most powerful M5, us teased on video ahead of a debut in January 2021.

The new BMW M5 Competition was revealed back in the summer as the only BMW M5 you could buy in the UK (the regular M5 isn’t available here), completing the facelift for the 5 Series we saw a month earlier, and joined a short time after by a range of M Performance parts to titivate your M5 in to something a bit more ‘special’.

Now it’s time for an even more powerful M5, building on the M5 Competition’s 616bhp with a range of titivations and tweaks to create a new M5 – the BMW M5 CS – which will doubtless cost you a sizeable chunk more.

Ahead of the expected debut of the M5 CS in January, BMW has turned up with a tease video for the new M5 CS (below), and a bit of detail.

Following the same recipe as the BMW M2 CS, the M5 CS sses power increased from the M5 Performance’s 616bhp to 626bhp, with the same 4.4 litre twin-turbo V8 and eight-speed auto ‘box and all-wheel drive, with ceramic brakes as standard with red brake calipers.

The M5 CS will also go on a bit of a diet – saving some 70kg – partly by using carbon fibre seats and dropping the centre seat in the back, and it’ll come with a sort of dusky gold coloured alloys – and similar highlights dotted around – and motorsport-inspired yellow running lights.

It seems likely BMW will manage another tease or two before the M5 CS debuts in January.

BMW M5 CS Video Tease