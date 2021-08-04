BMW Points will ‘PAY’ you to actually plug-in your BMW PHEV

The new BMW Points scheme aims to ‘pay’ drivers of BMW PHEVs by offering charging credits for plugging in and driving in ‘eDrive Zones’.

As we move from ICE cars to EVs, logic tells us that a good way to put a toe in the water of EV driving is with a plug-in hybrid.

After all, having a PHEV means you can do local journeys in EV mode and only bother the ICE when you’re venturing further afield.

That’s why you get silly official economy and emissions figures for PHEVs as they’re tested in the assumption the battery will do most of the heavy lifting.

But in the real world, especially for company car drivers, that’s just not the case as drivers can’t be arsed to plug-in overnight.

But BMW has a cunning plan to incentivise drivers of BMW PEHEVs to use their cars as nature intended by ‘paying’ drivers for good plug-in habits.

Available to all drivers of BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 545e, BMW 745e, BMW X3 30e built from this month – and the BMW X5 45e with 7.0 O/S – drivers can earn 2 ‘points’ for every electric mile driven, and double points if they drive in one of the designated eDrive zones in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Belfast, Liverpool, Bath and Manchester.

In addition to the driving credits, drivers will also get 20 bonus points for plugging in for more than 15 minutes, and a 500 point bonus for plugging in at least 20 times a month for more than 15 minutes.

The rewards aren’t huge – 7,500 points give you a £25 credit and 14,500 points a £50 credit – but it could be enough to get BMW drivers in the habit of plugging in every day, and neutralising one of the big negatives thrown at PHEVs.