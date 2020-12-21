BMW targeting out of warranty BMW owners with DIRECT custom billboard adverts

BMW is targeting owners of out of warranty BMWs with direct billboard adverts at key locations across major cities in the UK.

We’ve all got used to adverts for something we’ve perused online following our surfing around like a bad smell for days, or weeks, after. And now you’re not going to escape that feeling of being stalked even in your car.

BMW Financial Services and Allianz Partners UK are launching a new marketing ploy to get in your head by using Vehicle Detection Technology to tailor billboard adverts to you if you happen to be driving an out of warranty BMW.

Located in key locations across the UK, the advertising billboards will display a message to those out of warranty BMWs using an image and tag line tailored to the model you’re driving (like the one for the BMW 6 Series above) to highlight you’re no longer covered for any potentially expensive problems.

It’s all a bit ‘Big Brother’ but at least BMW has put the billboards at places where drivers are going to be stationary at red traffic lights.

Steve Cann, Insurance Provider Manager for BMW Financial Services, said:

Our customers expect an elevated level of customer service and personalised digital marketing is just one way in which we can engage with them at this expected level. Tailored billboard messaging is a unique way of engaging with BMW owners outside of their homes that we hope will leave a memorable impression.

So if you’re driving an out of warranty BMW, you can expect to be ‘BMW-ed’ next time you’re at the right set of lights.