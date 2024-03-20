BMW Vision Neue Klasse X Concept – an electric iX3 to come – LEAKED ahead of debut

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X Concept – previewing the Neue Klasse BMW iX3 – leaks ahead of tomorrow’s debut.

UPDATE: The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X Concept has now been officially revealed

It’s hard to keep stuff out from the internet when news is distributed early under embargo and recipients don’t do the right thing. And that’s what’s happened with the new BMW Vision Neue Klasse X Concept due to debut you tomorrow, with the first images starting to pop up online.

Planned to succeed the iX3 as BMW rolls out its Neue Klasse EVs, it looks to be similar in dimensions to the iX3 but with a new look and with hints of the iX – but not immediately appealing – with retro-BMW design cues like a smaller kidney grille (hooray!) and Hofmeister kink.

We’ll have to wait until tomorrow to get details of what powertrains will be on offer, but it’s certain there will be both RWD and AWD options as well as M models probably boasting up to 600bhp.

The batteries powering the motors will be BMW’s latest lithium-ion units which allow more range from the same size battery and can charge at up to 350kW, with an 800v architecture.

Expect the interior to be a bit of a screen-fest and devoid of most buttons.

All will be revealed tomorrow, 21 March 2024.