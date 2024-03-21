BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept OFFICIALLY revealed

The electric BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept is officially revealed, previewing BMW’s future SAV design and a new BMW iX3.

Yesterday we had leaked photos of the new BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept, and now we get the official reveal of a concept which demonstrates BMW’s design direction for its Neue Klasse SUVs, with this concept looking set to become the next generation BMW iX3.

Following on from last year’s Vision Neue Klasse saloon– which previewed the Neue Klasse 3 Series saloon – the X Concept has similar clean surfacing, with an old-school upright – and sensibly sized – kidney grille, with headlights at the extremes, a central channel on the bonnet, no butch wheelarch cladding, camera door mirrors, big glass area with panoramic roof, sloping roofline, big tail lights and roof spoiler.

Inside, the dash is as bland and minimalist as the Neue Klasse Saloon, with a central infotainment screen, driver’s display screen and ‘sustainable’ materials.

Details on the powertrain aren’t exactly extensive, but the Neue Klasse Platform promises a battery pack with 20% higher energy density and an 800V architecture to deliver 30% more range than BMW’s current EVs.

As we said yesterday when the X Concept leaked, we can expect a single motor RWD entry-level option and, at the top end, a twin-axle powered model with anything up to 600bhp.

BMW’s Oliver Zipse said:

Together with the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X showcases the breadth of our future BMW model line-up. The Neue Klasse reflects the variety of all the models that customers want today and in the future – from sporty sedan, with all its derivatives, to modern SAV family.

Expect the Neue Klasse X to turn in to a new production BMW iX3 in 2025.