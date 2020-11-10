BMW volte-face on ELECTRIC cars means new dedicated EV platform on the way

BMW has decided to change direction with its electric cars, and is building a new platform dedicated to EVs due in 2025.

BMW’s early efforts at delivering electric cars saw the arrival of the BMW i3 and BMW i8 as proper dedicated EVs, built from scratch and delivering something very different from BMW’s regular range of saloons and SUVs.

But the initial plans for BMW to expand on the i3 and i8 – which, particularly the i3, have sold well – came to nought as BMW decided the right way to go was to make electric powertrains an option on their regular range, rather than developing a new range of models based on a bespoke electric platform.

Less than a year ago, BMW boss Oliver Zipse said:

We don’t believe that is at all necessary [to have a dedicated EV platform] to achieve the desired product characteristics. Instead you can accomplish these very well with an intelligent platform that fulfills all the requirements. It’s not the case that you have to make compromises if you plan long in advance. I believe the fact that we don’t need a dedicated platform could be a unique selling point,

Which was pretty clear. But now, and under pressure from the BMW works council, BMW has done a complete volte-face.

BMW is now planning a bespoke electric platform for its EVs, due to arrive by 2025, with a new dedicated department set up back in July to drive the project to fruition and production of the new platform, and new electric models, starting in Hungary.

Oliver Zipse now tells Automobilwoch:

We will realign our vehicle architecture from the middle of the decade. Our new cluster architecture is geared towards electric drives. Our new plant in Hungary plays a key role here. The new BEV-centered architecture will start there from the middle of this decade.

For the next few years an electric BMW will mean simply a powertrain option, but what will happen when the new platform arrives is anyone’s guess. A complete new range of electric BMWs, or a few EVs with the rest of the BMW range continuing with an EV option?