BMW X1 M35i xDrive arrives to top the X1 range – costs from £45,995

A year after the arrival of the new BMW X1, the BMW X1 M135i xDrive arrives to top the X1 range with 296bhp. Costs from £45,995.

It’s a year since the new BMW X1 arrived, bringing with it more pronounced SUV looks, bigger grille, squared-off wheel arches and an interior featuring BMW’s latest curved display with 10.25″ infotainment and 10.7″ instrument panel running BMW’s latest software.

When the new X1 arrived it came with a choice of mainly workaday powertrains including sDrive18d, xDrive23d, xDrive23i and a pair of PHEVs, and an electric iX1. But now it’s time for a new range-topping X1 – the BMW X1 M135i xDrive.

Powered by a 2.0-litre four-pot turbo, the X1 M135i gets 296bhp (a bit more in other markets) and 295lb/ft of torque, enough to hustle the baby SV to 62mph in 5.4 seconds with power going to all four wheels through a seven-speed auto ‘box and limited slip diff.

BMW has also fitted adaptive suspension as standard which sits 15mm lower than lesser models, tweaked the stability and traction controls, fitted 19″ alloys and bigger brakes and a bit of an M body kit with a bigger spoiler, quad tailpipes and bigger air vents. Interior titivations include sports seats (with M Sport seats optional), and an M Sport steering wheel.

Prices for the BMW X1 M135i xDrive start at £45,995 with first UK deliveries expected before the end of the year.