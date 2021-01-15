BMW X2 M Mesh Edition on sale from £34,510

The BMW X2 M Mesh Edition arrives as a special edition X2 offering a range of cosmetic tweaks and full range of engine options.

The BMW X2 is to the BMW X1 what the BMW X4 is to the BMW X3 and the BMW X6 is to the BMW X5, in other words a ‘lifestyle’ take on a more traditional SUV.

But unlike the X4 and X6, the X2 is more a coupe crossover than coupe SUV, and doesn’t suffer from the big fat arse its siblings have to live with and is, in reality, BMW’s answer to the Range Rover Evoque.

Launched back in 2017, the X2 has since delivered a performance version in the X2 M135i and also now offers an PHEV version too. And now we get a special edition X2 – the BMW X2 M Mesh Edition.

As you might expect from the name, the M Mesh Edition of the X2 comes with a gloss black Mesh kidney grille as well as bumper trim inserts, more butch wheel arch trims and sills and a new Brooklyn Grey paint job. Also on the updates list for the M Mesh Edition are 19″ alloys with black accents, black gloss trim and leather seats inside.

There’s a pretty comprehensive range of engine options – seven in total – all the way up to the X2’s PHEV.

On sale now, the BMW X2 M Mesh Edition costs from £34,510.