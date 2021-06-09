BMW X3 and X4 Facelift REVEALED – and the BMW X3M and X4M get quicker

The BMW X3 and X4 get a facelift – i9ncluding bigger grille – and the performance BMW X3M and X4M get a bit quicker.

BMW’s X3 news of late has been all about the new electric iX3, but that doesn’t mean BMW has forgotten about its ICE siblings, the X3 and the ‘Coupe’ X4, which now come in for a bit of a facelift.

The tweaks for the X3 and X4 aren’t game-changing, but include a bigger grille (not a monster version, it has to be said, but definitely bigger), full LED headlights and tail lights, tweaked bumpers, bigger exhaust pipes and, for the M Competition models, 21″ alloys and a bit more of a statement body kit.

Inside the changes include new upholstery (leather on M Sport models) and sports seats, a 12.3″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a new centre console borrowed from the 4 Series.

The regular X3 and X4 ranges come, at least for now, with more powertrain options than seem necessary, so you can have a diesel engine in 20d, 30d and 40d guises, a 20i petrol version, a 30e hybrid version and an M40i with 335bhp.

But if all that leaves you simply hankering for an X3 or X4 that’s quicker to 62mph than an M3, then you’ll need the X3M or X4M, now with 503bhp and 479lb/ft of torque from its 3.0 litre straight-six turbo (37lb/ft up on the current model) enough to get to 62mph in 3.8 seconds. In an X3/4.

You will be able to buy a new X3 from 43,740, and a new X4 from £49,010, when they go on sale in September, but if you want and X3M Competition or X4M Competition then you’ll be paying from £85,100 and £86,860 respectively.