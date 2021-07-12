BMW X5 and X6 Black Vermillion Edition and BMW X7 Frozen Black Edition revealed

BMW launches limited-run special editions of its big SUVs, the BMW X5 and X6 Black Vermillion Edition and BMW X7 Frozen Black Edition.

BMW has decided it’s time for limited-edition versions of its big SUVs, so it’s launched the BMW X5 and X6 Black Vermillion Edition and the BMW X7 Frozen Black Edition with the favourite ‘Black’ themes to get punters lining up to buy.

But whether you opt for the Black Vermillion Editions of the X5 and X6, or the Frozen Black Edition of the X7, these limited editions are purely cosmetic; there’s no power boost on offer.

Of the two makeovers, it’s the Vermillion Editions of the X5 and X6 which are the bolder, throwing in splashes of red to break up the blackness and make them much more obviously a ‘special’ model.

The red bits extend to the kidney grille bars – which are LED illuminated – and brake callipers, with a set of 22″ Orbit Grey alloys, with the interior treated to Merini Black leather, ‘Black Vermillion Edition’ script and black Alcantara headlining.

The BMW X7 Frozen Edition takes the same ‘Black’ route – although a slightly different shaded of black – as the X5 and X6, but does without the red splashes.

In addition to the black paint job, the X7 Frozen Black also gets 22″ Orbit Grey alloys with black exterior highlights and black brake callipers and is only available in M50i guise.

BMW is offering just 50 of the X5 and X6 Black Vermillion Edition in the UK, and just a handful of the X7 M50i Frozen Edition, with deliveries starting in the autumn.