BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition First Editions – in case £113k isn’t expensive enough

The BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition First Edition models arrive, with just 250 of each available with cosmetic titivations.

It’s a year since the BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition arrived to top the X5 and X6 ranges with extreme performance and thumping price tags of £110k for the X5 and £113k for the X6.

A year may seem like a long time to deliver ‘First Edition’ versions but, Covid-related no doubt, the X5 M Competition First Edition and X6 M First Edition now tempt buyers to spend even more than the regular car’s list.

Not that BMW has actually worked out yet just how much more for the UK, but with a total of just 250 First Edition models on offer you’d better get in quick despite that.

Both X5 and X6 versions come with exclusive M alloy wheels, extra carbon fibre bits – mirrors, spoiler, engine cover – and the choice of Frozen Dark Silver or Frozen Marina Bay Blue paint jobs.

Inside there’s a bit of a titivate too, with Merino leather in Silverstone and Midnight Blue with Alcantara inserts and orange contrast stitching, with Alcantara of the roof lining too. Oh, and a numbered ‘First Edition’ plaque too.

Power is unchanged for the First Editions, but with 620bhp and 553lb/ft of torque and sub-4.0 second 0-62mph times you really don’t need more.