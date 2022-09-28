BMW XM – BMW’s first M Hybrid – OFFICIALLY revealed with mad looks and mad prices

The BMW XM, BMW’s first Hybrid M car, officially arrives with 644bhp PHEV power, divisive looks and prices starting at £144,980.

The arrival of the BMW XM as BMW’s first hybrid M Car is hardly a secret, with the Concept XM arriving at the back end of last year, and BMW’s ‘official’ spy shots of the XM – and some tech details – in May. So we know, pretty much, what to expect.

Still, although we already pretty much knew what to expect, the size and jarring angles of the XM are going to be divisive and one thing’s for sure – it ain’t pretty. Still, ugly sells.

Under the divisive skin sits BMW’s first M Hybrid gubbins, using a 4.4-litre V8 good for 482bhp and 479lb/ft of torque, helped by an electric motor mounted on the transmission adding another 194bhp and 205lb/ft of torque. That all adds up to an available 644bhp and 684lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-62mph in 4.3 seconds.

That all seems like plenty, but it’s a chunk less than the 640bhp the XM Concept promised, but that is promised with the daftly-named BMW XM Lable Red for 2023 with the 740bhp of the concept.

All the power – in appropriate mixes, depending on Drive Mode – goes to all four wheels, with the choice of Sport and Sport Plus modes for performance and Hybrid, Comfort and Electric modes for more frugal trips.

Other toys include electronic dampers, rear-wheel steering and 48V active roll control to try and combat the XM’s high mass.

Inside, BMW seems to have thrown all the posh materials they could find, with dark chrome, brushed aluminium, carbon fibre, Alcantara and leather as well as ample screenage.

The BMW XM goes on sale next year with prices starting at £144,980, and no doubt a big chunk more for the XM Label Red.