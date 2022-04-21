BMW XM ‘Super SUV’ – BMW’s first standalone ‘M’ car in a generation – SPIED on video

Ahead of a debut expected later this year, BMW’s first dedicated ‘M’ car in a generation, the BMW XM, is spied on video.

Back in November, BMW revealed a concept of the first dedicated ‘M’ car since the original M1 arrived a generation ago – the BMW XM – which, you might have expected, would be a stonking, super-fast saloon or BMW supercar.

But, in an age when car makers believe we all want high-riding monster cars, it wasn’t. In fact, it was a big SUV with a 740bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain. Who’d have thought the follow-up to the M1 would be a lorry?

Now, we have video of the BMW XM as it heads towards production and debut expected later this year in production guise, and it doesn’t look to have changed much from the divisive looks of the concept, although it has sprouted actual door handles.

It seems reasonable to assume that, as a headline ‘M’ model, the XM will come with the same PHEV powertrain as the concept, which mated a 4.4-litre V8 with an electric motor to deliver 740bhp and 734lb/ft of torque for stonking performance. Well, at least in s straight line.

Chances are, according to the rumour mill, that although the headline act will come with that massive 740bhp powertrain, there will be an additional option with a more conservative 600bhp too.

Expect more drips of information to start soon as the XM’s debut nears.

BMW XM Spy Video