BMW Z4 Roadster gets TINY updates and reduced model range

The BMW Z4 Roadster gets updated for 2022, with small cosmetic changes, small changes to the spec and a reduced model range.

When car makers update or facelift a car, they usually fiddle with the bumpers and lights, add a host of new toys, throw in some new alloys and lights and add extra engine options. Relatively small changes, but enough to make owners of the pre-facelift model feel a bit irked.

But BMW seems keen not to upset owners of the Z4, because the ‘facelift’ for the Z4, revealed today, looks exactly like the pre-facelift model. There are changes, but very few.

If you look hard, you’ll notice the side air intakes have been slightly tweaked to reduce turbulence in the wheel arches, the grille gets a little tweak too and the M40i gets grey mirror caps and new tailpipes.

Equipment levels have been slightly changed, with new bi-colour 18″ alloys ( there’s a 19″ option too), some new paint jobs and new driver assistance tech like lane departure and front collision warning.

Under the bonnet, you have the choice of the entry-level four-pot Z4 with 194bhp and 236lb/ft of torque costing from £42,305, or the M40i with 3.0-litre straight six with 335bhp and 396lb/ft of torque and costing from £53,720.

But that’s now it, as the mid-range 30i is dropped.