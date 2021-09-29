Bradley Walsh’s Vantare GT is a DB9-based HOMAGE to 1960s Aston Martin DBs

Chase presenter Bradley Walsh has created his own Aston Martin, using a DB9 as the basis for the creation of the Vantare GT, a 1960s DB homage.

Bradley Walsh has become the go-to choice for any TV project in recent years, from the Chase to Doctor Who, and now as the new Pop Larkin. But there’s more to Bradley Walsh than a safe pair of hands to drive a project to success.

Bradley started out as a Rolls-Royce apprentice engineer, and that love of engineering, coupled with a love of Aston Martin and James Bond – and a healthy bank balance – has culminated in this – the Vantare GT.

Built by British Automotive Engineering, the Vantare GT started out as an Aston Martin DB9 but has been transformed in to what Bradley thinks an Aston Martin DB should be, eschewing the style transition from the 1960s DB cars to the Aston Martin DBS, and delivering instead a good-looking car that really does look like a modern interpretation of the DB5 and DB6.

The project started out to deliver a one-off for Bradley, but the feedback has been so good that Bradley and British Automotive Engineering are now planning a run of at least 10 cars to this spec. Prices are yet to be decided.

Bradley Walsh said:

The Vantare is the Ultimate Expression of Britishness and Individuality, a modern appreciation of the exquisite 1960’s Automotive-style evolved for the Discerning Sports & Continental Driver.

If you want to see the ‘Walsh DB’ it’s heading for the Goodwood Members Meeting on 16 October and the Classic Motor Show at the NEC on 11 November.