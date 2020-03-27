Bugatti Chiron BEATEN in a drag race by Bloodhound LSR – but not until 204mph

The Bloodhound SLR Team have delivered a video of a drag race between a Bugatti Chiron, F1 car and the Bloodhound SLR. Sadly, it’s not real.

With all the doom and gloom around us, the Bloodhound Team has taken their focus off the new Land Speed Record and taking to mulling just how the Bloodhound stacks up against real world competition. Well, sort of real world.

So they’ve created a video (below) showing how the Bloodhound LSR fares against the Bugatti Chiron, an F1 car and a ‘Standard Road Car’. Not that you care in the slightest what the ‘standard road car’ does.

Using footage of an actual Bloodhound run (starting at around 4.0 seconds as that’s when the drone footage stabilised) they’ve grafted on the progress of the Chiron and F1 as if they were running alongside.

The Bloodhound team ask you ignore the traction, tyres and surface they’re running on – this is just a bit of fun – but take note of just how quick the Bloodhound is once it’s up and running, although it reaches nearly 300mph before it manages to overtake both the Chiron and F1.

It’s also worth remembering that the Bloodhound is running at nowhere near it max; the November runs were with just the Rolls-Royce EJ200 jet, and when it runs again it will also have the Nammo monopropellant rocket attached for hugely more thrust.

But that next outing is now in doubt as the Covid-19 outbreak has parked up any chance of getting the sponsorship needed for the next attempt, so think 2021 before we see Bloodhound in action again, with the Bloodhound operation going in to hibernation – along with much of the world – until Covid-19 gets put back in its box.

Bloodhound LSR vs Bugatti Chiron Vs Formula 1 Drag Race Video