Bugatti Chiron Super Sport revives Bugatti’s Super Sport moniker for “the ultimate grand tourer”

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is revealed as Bugatti revives the Super Sport badge for a £2.75 million, 1,578bhp Grand Tourer.

Where Bugatti is going to go in when ICE hypercars bite the dust in the next decade is anyone’s guess (part of Rimac?), but for now they continue to make hay with ‘new’ models like this – the new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

Reviving the Super Sport moniker used on the Veyron, the Chiron Super Sport is billed as the ‘Ultimate Grand Tourer’, better at destroying continents than corners (you need the Pur Sport for that).

Bugatti has based the Super Sport on the Chiron Super Sport 300+ – the Chiron adapted for a world speed record in 2019 – but in this case it’s about refinement rather than outright speed.

The Chiron Super Sport comes with a modified front end and a back end stretched by 25cm to deliver better aerodynamics and, it has to be said, better looks.

The Super Sport still use the familiar 8.0 litre W16 engine, here developing 1,578bhp and 1,180lb/ft of torque thanks to new turbos, oil pumps and cylinder heads, all adding up to a 0-124mph time of a scant 5.8 seconds.

Bugatti say the chassis has been developed specifically for the Super Sport to deliver ‘firmer and more rigid connection to the vehicle‘, with a choice of four drive modes to play with – EB, Handling, Autobahn, and Top Speed.

Bugatti are planning a run of 60 Chiron Super Sports, each costing from £2.75 million, with production starting in 2022.