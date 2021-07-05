Bugatti Rimac is OFFICIAL – owned by Rimac and Porsche

Rimac and Bugatti combine to make Bugatti Rimac LLC – 55% owned by Rimac and 45% by Porsche – with EV tech development in Rimac Technology.

It’s getting on for 10 months since we reported that Rimac was planning to buy Bugatti. And now it has, effectively, although in partnership with Porsche.

The newly-formed Bugatti Rimac LLC is 45 per cent owned by Porsche and 55 per cent by the newly formed Rimac Group, with founder Mate Rimac retaining his 37 per cent share in the Rimac Group and Porsche their 24 per cent, and other shareholders, including Hyundai’s 12 per cent, staying on-board.

As part of the deal, Rimac’s EV development business – which works with a number of OEMs – will now be under a dedicated Rimac Technology division as part of the Rimac Group, but completely independent.

The two car brands, Bugatti and Rimac, will keep their separate identities – and Bugatti its Molsheim facility – but the new company will be headquartered in Rimac’s Croatian plant from 2023.

It’s a meteoric rise for Rimac from garden shed to owner of one of the most storied brands with Bugatti, but it’s probably Bugatti which wins with access to Rimac’s EV technology to find a way to move forward from its W16 engine in an EV world.

Mate Rimac said:

This is a truly exciting moment in the short, yet rapidly expanding history of Rimac Automobili. We have gone through so much in such a short space of time, but this new venture takes things to a completely new level. Rimac and Bugatti are a perfect match in terms of what we each bring to the table.