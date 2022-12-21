Buy a MINI Cooper S Convertible Seaside Edition and you’ll get it in time for spring sunshine

The MINI Cooper S Convertible Seaside Edition arrives in the depths of winter as a convertible Cooper S special edition.

We all know that MINI loves a special edition model to get metal shifting out of showrooms, so yet another MINI ‘Special Edition’ arriving is far from unusual, although launching a special edition MINI Convertible just as we’re coming out of the coldest weather snap in a decade might not be the brightest marketing ploy.

But if, on the shortest day of the year, you can imagine and long for bright sunny spring days to come, then perhaps this is the right time for this new MINI special edition – the MINI Cooper S Convertible Seaside Edition – to arrive, as MINI is promising first deliveries in spring 2023.

Just like most MINI special editions, the Cooper S Convertible Seaside Edition is just a cosmetic titivation to appeal to buyers’ desire for a car which stands out a bit from the crowd of ‘normal’ MINIs, and celebrates 30 years of the MINI Convertible.

The titivations include a seaside-y Caribbean Aqua paint job, 18″ Pulse Spoke two-tone wheels, white stripes, ’30’ graphics, ‘Seaside’ lettering and stripes on the dashboard, with Premium Plus Pack as standard.

The MINI Cooper S Convertible Seaside Edition is now on sale from £34,500 (some £5.5k more than the entry-level Cooper S Convertible) with first deliveries promised for spring 2023.