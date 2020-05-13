Cars UK

BYD Han EV – a Chinese answer to the Tesla Model 3 – is heading for Europe and will cost up to £50k

BYD Han EV

BYD Han EV

The BYD Han, an electric premium saloon from Chinese car maker BYD, is heading for Europe with prices up to £50k.

Despite the rise and rise of Chinese car makers, there still isn’t much coming from China in to the UK, apart from MGs and stuff like Volvos built in China.

But that’s going to start to change, and BYD are planning to launch their Han EV – in essence a Chinese take on the Tesla Model 3 – in Europe after its debut in China next month.

We’ve seen BYD in the UK before of course, with the electric BYD E6 arriving in small numbers back in 2013 and ending up being trialled by taxi firm Green Tomatoes, but the plans for the Han EV look to be on a proper commercial scale.

Not only will the BYD Han EV be a proper launch in Europe, it also won’t be a bargain basement offering, with prices set to be up to £50k for an electric saloon set to rival Tesla’s Model 3.

Photo BYD Han EV Interior

BYD Han EV Interior

BYD are keen to big-up the Han EV, declaring their ‘Blade Battery’ technology will deliver a more efficient and space-saving solution with improved safety and range, a range claimed to be up to 376 miles – although that’s on the old ‘It’ll never do that’ NEDC testing measure.

Performance is an impressive 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds thanks in part to a silicone-carbide motor control system, with other goodies including Bosch’s latest IPB intelligent integrated braking.

The interior looks to be European class, with a big Tesla-like central screen, acres of leather and lots of tech, including 5G connectivity.

BYD say their plans are to introduce the Han EV to Europe, but we don’t yet know if that will include RHD versions for the UK.

Comments

  1. Peter Szczesiak says

    Quicker the better really this clean air I am breathing will soon be ruined when diesels start back on the road

