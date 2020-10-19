Calling VERY wealthy F1 fans – 1958 Vanwall F1 recreations up for grabs at £2 million

Sixty-two years on from when it won the first F1 Constructors title, Vanwall is back with a recreation of its Grand Prix-winning F1 car.

If you’re an F1 fan who thinks Lewis Hamilton is distinctly old school, and that Williams is only fit for the back of the grid, then the name Vanwall will mean very little.

But back before Bernie turned F1 in to a multi-billion Pound international circus, Vanwall was at the top of the tree, winning the first ever F1 Constructors title back in 1958, when the world was still black and white.

Now, 62 years on from that first title, Vanwall is back and building recreations of its F1 car, each costing as near as makes no difference £2 million, with just five up for grabs and one being kept for Vanwall’s historic racing.

Vanwall will fit the cars with a newly-built 2.5 litre engines using the original blueprints, good for 270bhp, and, effectively, four single-pot Manx motorbike engines bolted together with a custom head, with chassis designed by Colin Chapman before Lotus became a racing thing, and built by Hall & Hall in Bourne, Lincolnshire.

Iain Sanderson, Vanwall MD, said:

On this anniversary, we think the time is right to celebrate this great British story of success. Faithfully recreating the iconic 1958 championship winning car with six 100% accurate and authentic continuation cars is a fitting tribute to their historic success. The DNA that made those cars so successful also serves as an inspiring foundation for the future of the Vanwall marque, which I look forward to sharing in due course.