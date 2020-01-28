Can the Bentley Continental GT go ICE Racing? Of course it can.

Bentley is going Ice Racing in the Continental GT, creating a one-off Ice Race machine complete with studded tyres, raised suspension and special livery.

The Bentley Continental GT is a cracking car – perhaps the most complete Grand Tourer – but one thing it’s not really designed for is racing. Or traversing anything less than tarmac. Not that that’s ever stopped Bentley, and others, seeing if it can.

A few years ago James May – when James May was a Top Gear man – took an unmodified Continental GT rallying in Wales, and it acquitted itself very well (and survived pretty much intact), and Bentley themselves are no strangers to doing odd stuff with the Continental GT either, much of it on ice.

From the Continental GT shattering the Ice Speed record in 2011 to offering well-heeled punters the chance to drive the Continental GT on ice in Lapland, Bentley likes a bit of the cold stuff to challenge the GT.

Now, Bentley has created a one-off Continental GT to go Ice Racing at the 2020 GP Ice Race in Zell am See, Austria.

The Continental Gt Ice Racer comes with raised suspension, a wider track accommodated by wheelarch extensions, studded Pirelli Scorpions and bespoke Akrapovic exhaust in stainless steel, as well as a roof rack complete with Lazer Spots and a set of Bomber skis.

Inside is pretty much regular Continental GT, although Bentley has fitted race seats and harnesses, roll-cage and fire suppression system.

Bentley’s Director of Motorsport, Paul Williams, said:

I first drove the prototype Continental GTs on snow during winter testing before the launch of the car. The stability and control this car has on these surfaces is unbelievable and I look forward to seeing it race in those conditions

The Ice Race Continental GT will be driven by by Junior World Rally Championship driver Catie Munnings round a 600m ice track at this year’s GP Ice Race in Zell am See on 1 February.