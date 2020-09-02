Care by Volvo NEW car subscription now UK-wide – XC40 from £559pm, XC90 from £859pm

Care by Volvo – Volvo’s fixed-price new car subscription plan – goes nationwide in the UK with prices starting at £559pm for an XC40.

Volvo’s Care by Volvo subscription plans, which are effectively car rental, have been floating around for some time, with local trials going on in the UK and other countries, like Sweden, offering a nationwide service.

But now Volvo is extending Care by Volvo to cover the whole UK, offering a plan to get in a new car, with nothing up front, and including servicing, wear and tear stuff like tyres, roadside assistance and, really, anything that might sting apart from fuel and insurance. Although you do get 30 days of insurance as a new customer before you have to pay more for it or sort it yourself.

Costs seem a bit more here than they were in Sweden when it launched, with the Volvo XC40 T3 Momentum costing from £559pm (it was £395pm in Sweden when it launched) climbing up through the whole Volvo range to the entry-level XC90 from £859pm.

Conor Horne, Volvo’s Head of Care by Volvo in the UK, said:

In every aspect, we have designed Care by Volvo with the customer in mind – access to premium cars and a terrific range of services in a package that’s transparent, convenient and flexible. It is a great way for people to access the car they want, avoiding the complexities and the long-term commitments associated with traditional car ownership. Our subscription offer also makes for easy budgeting because it covers all the essentials apart from fuel, with the option of adding insurance.

If the Care by Volvo plan floats your boat, you can sign up at https://www.volvocars.com/uk/care-by-volvo/. But steer clear of the Volvo saloons as they’re very pricey, we assume because of their high depreciation compared to the SUVs and Estates in Volvo’s range.