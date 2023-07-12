Caterham Project V REVEALED as an electric coupe concept – could arrive by 2025

The Caterham Project V concept is revealed as an electric sports coupe, a departure for Caterham for the EV era and expected by 2025.

If you take a look at Caterham’s website you’ll see they have an extensive range of cars on offer from the Seven 170 to the Seven 620 – total of seven different ‘7’ models – with prices from £28,990 to £56,990. But that’s it – apart from a couple of track specials – and has been forever. But it looks like things are going to change.

Caterham has revealed a new car which seems to be pointing to a production model in 2025 – the Caterham Project V – and it’s a long way from the Caterham Seven, and more akin to an Alpine A110.

Created by Caterham’s new designer boss (yes, they do have one) Anthony Jannarelly, the Project V is an electric, lightweight (for an EV) coupe powered by a 55kWh battery with a carbon fibre and aluminium composite chassis with double wishbones and weighing in at 1,190kg.

That low weight means the Project V is projected to have range of 249 miles (unless you drive it like a Caterham), with its 268bhp electric motor at the back enabling 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds, and the promise of 20 to 80 per cent charge in 15 minutes.

Inside, there’s a novel ‘2+1’ seating arrangement (a four-seat option for production), simple instruments, smartphone mirroring infotainment, and three driving modes – Normal, Sport and Sprint.

Bob Laishley, Caterham CEO, said:

Project V is not just a concept or design study, we’ve conducted engineering and production feasibility throughout the development process. An electric Caterham of any shape and size has to stay true to what sets us apart from everyone else: being lightweight, simple and offering an unparalleled driving experience; that’s our DNA.” He added: “Project V fulfils our ambition to sustainably grow the company and explore electrification simultaneously. Subject to the next phases of development and technical capability, Project V could be brought to market towards the end of 2025 or early 2026 with a target price starting from less than £80,000.