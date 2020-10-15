New Volkswagen Golf R TEASED ahead of reveal on 4 November

The new Volkswagen Golf R Mk8 will debut on 4 November 2020, ahead of which we get a brief glimpse in a new teaser video from VW.

We’ve had no shortage of variants of the VW Golf Mk8, from the regular models to the GTI, GTD and GTE and even a new Golf Clubsport just yesterday.

But what we haven’t had yet is the reveal of the range-topping four-wheel drive Mk8 VW Golf R, but all that will change on 4 November when VW take the wraps off officially.

We have seen what looks to be the Mk8 Golf R back in February, and we have had leaked details of the new Golf R specs too, but now we get a grainy, dark tight shot of the front end in a VW video tweeted by Tanner Foust (below).

It comes with no detail of what to expect from the new Golf R, but the spec leak earlier this year does lead us to expect the new Golf R will come with 324bhp, a chunk more than the new Golf GTI Clubsport and, of course, four-wheel drive.

To differentiate the new Golf R from lesser Golfs, it’s expected to come with a new look nose with titivated grille and bigger air intakes, a chunky roof spoiler at the back, quad tail pipes and diffuser.

With three weeks to go until the new Golf R debuts, it seems likely we’ll get a drip of teaser photos and specs in the meantime.

2021 VW Golf R Tease Video

Exciting stuff coming out of Volkswagen R! Can’t wait to see the new Golf R 8 reveal on 11.04.2020!#MissionR pic.twitter.com/Ci4MCUnujG — Tanner Foust (@TannerFoust) October 14, 2020