CHEAPER electric cars planned by Volkswagen – and an ICE model cull too

Volkswagen in planning cheaper electric cars to join its ID offerings and due in 2023, and an ICE model cull too.

We learnt only yesterday that the electric VW ID.3 is the best-selling EV in Europe (well, in October it was), and before long the electric ID.4 SUV will go on sale, followed by more ID models going up in price from there.

But now VW is thinking about how to go down from the ID.3, and they’re planning a new compact EV or two for launch by 2023, which could cost as little as £20k.

All this electric transition comes at a thumping great cost though, so it looks like VW are planning to start culling anything in their ICE range which isn’t particularly profitable.

You’re not going to see the Golf disappear any time soon – despite it arguably fighting for the same wallets as the ID.3 – but there are going to be cuts elsewhere.

According to Bloomberg, Volkswagen are planning to drop production and sales of the Passat, although the Passat Estate will continue for a while, and it’s likely the Arteon Coupe will go too.

In reality, we’ll probably see a lot of what’s familiar from VW disappear in the coming years as the electric ID models take over. This is just the start.