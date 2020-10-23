CHEAPER Electric Fiat 500 arrives from £19,995 to take on MINI Electric and Honda E

The full Fiat 500 Electric range will go on on sale in the UK in December, with prices starting from £19,995 for the entry-level hatch.

An electric Fiat 500 sounds like a perfect city car, and although Fiat had something of a disaster with their first electric 500, they’re back with a new electric 500.

We’ve already seen the new electric 500 as a cabriolet and as an electric 500 Hatch too. But the only models on offer were La Prima range-toppers. But now the electric 500 range expands, and gets cheaper.

Aimed directly at funky and retro electric cars like the MINI Electric and Honda E, the Fiat 500 EV range now kicks off at £19,995 (after PiCG) for the entry-level Action model.

The new 500 EV range comes in a choice of three trim levels – Action, Passion and Icon – with the entry-level 500 Action getting a 23.8kWh battery powering a 92bhp electric motor, good for 0-62mph in 9.5 seconds, although it’ll feel nippier around town, and a range of 115 miles (150 miles in city driving).

Get past the entry-level Action and opt for the 500 Passion (from £23,495) or 500 Icon (from £24,995) and the battery pack grows to 42kWh and power to 116bhp – cutting 0.5s off the 0-62mph – but more importantly range increases to an official 199 miles. It’ll also charge to 80 per cent in a bit over half an hour.

All models come with a choice of three driving modes, with ‘Normal’ offering regular driving, ‘Range’ giving you one-foot driving (excellent in city traffic) and ‘Sherpa’ dialling everything down to get you to a charger if you start to panic about range.

Standard kit on the 500 Action EV includes 15″ wheels, Keyless, rear parking sensors, Lane Keep Assist, 7″ digital instruments and a Smartphone mount instead of infotainment, with Passion models adding two-tone wheels, LED running lights and 7″ infotainment and Icon trim delivering 16″ alloys and 10.25″ U-Connect infotainment.

On sale in December, with first deliveries in March 2021, the new 500 EV is available in Hatch and Cabriolet (except the Action trim) with Cabriolet models costing an extra £2,650. There’s also a ‘3+1’ option with a small back door on the passenger side at the back, but we don’t know yet if the UK will get it.