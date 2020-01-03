Citroen C1 City Car now with FREE Insurance (for most)

Citroen is offering free insurance on the C1 City Car for 2020, as long as you’re at least 19 years old and under 75 and don’t have too many convictions.

We all know that car insurance for young drivers can often cost as much – or more – than payments on car finance, so Citroen is on a mission to get young buyers, in particular, in to a Citroen with a free insurance offer.

Unfortunately for new drivers, Citroen aren’t making the offer available to 17 and 18-year olds, but it is available as long as you’re at least 19. And 75 and under. It seems Citroen isn’t prepared to fork out for the really expensive stuff.

Still, if you fit the age criteria – and haven’t go a gazillion points on your license – Citroen will stump up for your insurance costs if you buy a new Citroen C1, whether using cash or finance.

You won’t be able to get the free insurance offer if you opt for the entry-level Touch trim, but it is available even on the C1 Airscape Cabrio models.

Eurig Druce, Citroen UK’s Sales Director, said:

We are delighted we can now offer free insurance for retail customers from 19 years of age to make this already desirable car even more appealing. This offer has been designed in particular to offer a helping hand to younger drivers, whose insurance costs are usually higher. By covering these costs we hope to get as many young drivers into a safer, brand new car that they can be proud of.

It’s a sensible offer from Citroen, and even if you’re not in the high-cost range for car insurance the C1 is a cheap as chips City Car which will cost peanuts to lease and peanuts to run. And it’s still a decent little car.