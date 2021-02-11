Citroen C3 Aircross UPDATED with new looks, more tech and new seats

The Citroen C3 Aircross, Citroen’s ‘City’ SUV – gets updated for 2021 with new looks, new comfort seats and upgraded tech.

It’s more than three years since Citroen turned the C3 Picasso in to the C3 Aircross to deliver a more market-friendly compact urban SUV product, following Peugeot’s lead in turning the 3008 in to an SUV.

Since launch, Citroen has managed to flog 330,000 C3 Aircross, but now it’s time for a bit of a refresh for a model which needs to compete with newer models from sibling Peugeot as well as newer contenders like the new Ford Puma.

The most obvious update is the new nose – apparently inspired by the Cxperience Concept – which takes the round smiley look of the outgoing Aircross and replaces it with more angles and butchness, with new LED headlights, new look grille, skid plate with colour inserts and new Chevrons.

Customisation options now feature even more, with a huge 70 possible exterior colour combinations (expect some unsellable used models to follow as a result) with seven base colours, four colour packs for roof and mirrors, three roof colours and new wheel designs.

Inside you have the choice of a trio of ‘Ambiences’, two of which come with ‘Chevron’ stitching, as well as the same comfort seats the C5 Aircross enjoys, more storage and, if you spend enough, 9″ infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging and umpteen driver assist systems.

Under the bonnet, the new C3 Aircross sticks with the familiar 108bhp and 128bhp versions of Citroen’s PureTech three-pot and single 108bhp diesel.