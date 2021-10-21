Citroen C3 gets a bit of a range update

The Citroen C3 range comes in for a bit of an update, with the mid-range Shine spec dropped and replaced by the Saint James trim.

It was only at the start of last year that the Citreon C3 had a bit of a mid-cycle facelift with cosmetic tweaks and more personalisation options, so it seems a bit early for another update.

But this update for the C3 range is about playing with trim levels, with Citroen claiming the tweaks offer additional value for buyers.

The range updates see the mid-range ‘Shine’ trim dumped, with the recent Saint James trim stepping up to take its place.

Citreon say the Saint James offers a big jump in spec on the outgoing Shine trim – and costs just £400 more – but adds Advanced Comfort seats, reversing camera, privacy glass, 16″ alloys, bespoke carpets mats, soft-touch dash and ‘Saint James’ roof decals.

The C3 Saint James comes with the option of two power versions of the 1.2-litre three-pot with either 82bhp, and five-speed manual, or 109bhp with six-speed manual. Prices are from £16,755 for the manual and £19,925 for the auto.

The rest of the range is much the same, with the online-only C-Series starting out at £14,180 and only the Shine Plus models available with a diesel. Shine Plus models with 109bhp engine are also available with an auto ‘box.