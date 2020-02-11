Citroen C3 gets a bit of a titivate for 2020

Citroen has given the C3 supermini a bit of an overhaul for 2020, with cosmetic tweaks and extended customisation, but nothing really new under the skin.

If you want a supermini, and you don’t want a Fiesta like everyone else, then a good left-field option is the Citroen C3, a slightly funky-looking supermini which is actually a pretty decent little car.

The current C3 was revealed back in 2016, so Citroen has decided it’s time to give it a tweak or three to keep it selling, and with 750,000 of the current C3 already flogged Citroen want to make sure that continues.

The exterior updates Citroen has wrought on the 2020 C3 are quite minor, with a tweak to the grille, extra chrome, new LED headlights, titivated bumpers, new wheel arch extensions, new Airbump look and a couple of new paint options, new exterior colour packs and new 17″ alloys. Pretty much standard facelift fodder.

Inside Citroen has fitted new ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats – just like the C4 Cactus – there’s a trim option – Techwood – with bits of wood and front parking sensors.

The big pitch for the new C3 seems to be the customisation options, with Citroen boasting you can choose from 97 exterior combinations including four colour packs, four roof colours and a pair of interior ambiences.

You may have a new extensive range of choices on looks for the C3, but under the skin all stays the same with a choice of 3-cylinder PureTch 83 and 110 and Diesel BluHDi 100.

The new Citroen C3 goes on sale at Citroen’s UK dealers in April with first customer cars expected in June. No prices yet, but they shouldn’t change much.