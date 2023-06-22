Citroen C4 X sees the electric Citroen e-C4 X move to the dark side with ICE options

The Citroen C4 X arrives in the UK as Citroen bows to demand and decides the electric e-C4 X isn’t the only fruit, with ICE engines now on offer.

Stellantis is trying to blur car sectors with cars like the Peugeot 408 and the Citroen C5 X as well as the Citroen e-C4X which arrived last year as an EV-only model in the UK, although Citroen planned to offer ICE versions in other markets.

But it seems Citroen got that wrong and UK buyers still want ICE cars, so they’ve decided to do the pragmatic thing and launch the ICE version – the Citroen C4 X – in the UK with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

On offer are two petrol powertrains in the PureTech 100 S&S with a six-speed manual or a PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed automatic as well as a diesel model in the BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed.

Petrol models will come in a choice of Sense, Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus models, but the diesel will only be offered in Shine Plus trim.

Sense models get 18″ alloys, Advanced Comfort Seats, 10″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and safety stuff including Lane Keep, Forward Collision and Driver Attention.

Sense Plus model adds My Citroen Drive Plus with Nav and Voice, HUD and reversing camera, with Shine models getting privacy glass, chrome details, posher alloys, Intelligent Beam headlights and front and lateral parking sensors. Top of the tree is the Shine Plus with heated Alcantara seats, Highway Driver Assist, Lane Keep, and Adaptive Cruise.

Prices for the C4 X are around £10k cheaper than the e-C4 X with prices starting at £22,080 for the PureTech 100 S&S 6-speed manual and rising to £29,170 for the BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 8-speed auto.