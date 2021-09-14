Citroen C5 Aircross SUV PHEV ‘Black Edition’ arrives to top the C5 Aircross range

The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV ‘Black Edition’ plug-in hybrid arrives to top the C5 Aircross range with added equipment and cosmetic tweaks.

Citroen’s C5 Aircross SUV has been with us since 2018, and was followed by a PHEV version offering reasonable EV range, which arrived in the UK last year.

Now, Citroen has decided the PHEV needs a new range-topper, so it’s rolled out the ‘Black’ moniker to deliver the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Black Edition plug-in hybrid, which isn’t a limited-run model but sits above the previously top-rung Shine Plus model, with the C5 Aircross PHEV range now available in ‘Shine’, ‘Shine Plus’ and ‘Black Edition’ trim levels.

As you’d expect, there’s a ‘Black’ theme going on, with Perla Nera Black contrasting roof and door mirrors, a set of 19″ black alloys and Urban Black Alcantara interior as well as Advanced Comfort Seats, Panoramic roof and hands-free tailgate.

Other standard kit includes 8″ infotainment with Nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, parking sensors front and back, reversing camera, power-fold mirrors, Keyless and Citroen’s Safety Plus Pack adding stuff like Blind Spot, Highway Assist and Active Safety Brake.

Power comes from Citroen’s PHEV powertrain which uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine and gearbox-mounted electric motor for a combined 222bhp and an official EV range of up to 34 miles.

The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Black Edition PHEV costs from £36,850 and comes with a five year/100,000-mile warranty if you buy online.