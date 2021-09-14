Cars UK

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV PHEV ‘Black Edition’ arrives to top the C5 Aircross range

Photo Citroen C5 Aircross SUV PHEV ‘Black Edition'

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV PHEV ‘Black Edition’ – the new C5 Aircross range-topper

The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV ‘Black Edition’ plug-in hybrid arrives to top the C5 Aircross range with added equipment and cosmetic tweaks.

Citroen’s C5 Aircross SUV has been with us since 2018, and was followed by a PHEV version offering reasonable EV range, which arrived in the UK last year.

Now, Citroen has decided the PHEV needs a new range-topper, so it’s rolled out the ‘Black’ moniker to deliver the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Black Edition plug-in hybrid, which isn’t a limited-run model but sits above the previously top-rung Shine Plus model, with the C5 Aircross PHEV range now available in ‘Shine’, ‘Shine Plus’ and ‘Black Edition’ trim levels.

As you’d expect, there’s a ‘Black’ theme going on, with Perla Nera Black contrasting roof and door mirrors, a set of 19″ black alloys and Urban Black Alcantara interior as well as Advanced Comfort Seats, Panoramic roof and hands-free tailgate.

Other standard kit includes 8″ infotainment with Nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, parking sensors front and back, reversing camera, power-fold mirrors, Keyless and Citroen’s Safety Plus Pack adding stuff like Blind Spot, Highway Assist and Active Safety Brake.

Power comes from Citroen’s PHEV powertrain which uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine and gearbox-mounted electric motor for a combined 222bhp and an official EV range of up to 34 miles.

The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Black Edition PHEV costs from £36,850 and comes with a five year/100,000-mile warranty if you buy online.

