Citroen Oli: a properly QUIRKY Citroen take on an affordable EV complete with new Citroen logo

The Citroen Oli Concept arrives as a typically Citroen quirky Concept pointing at a way to deliver affordable EVs in the future.

We’ve long bemoaned that the cost of electric cars excludes a big chunk of drivers who simply can’t afford to get in to an EV, and with interest rates rising and lease costs surging it’s only getting worse.

A big part of the cost of EVs is down to the big, heavy and very expensive battery packs car makers are fitting to EVs to give them big range, despite most drivers never venturing more than 20 miles a day. This makes no sense, although it’s perhaps driven by years of huge range in efficient, and now cleaner. diesel-engined cars raising expectations.

But Citroen is trying to address that, and we’ve already seen the funky little Citroen Ami arrive as a glorified electric quadricycle with room for two and range of just 48 miles – but more than enough for city use – and priced from under £8k.

Now, Citroen is back with a big brother for the Ami with the Citroen Oli, and it offers a more affordable and practical route for EVs.

The Oli is just 4.2M long with a small flat windscreen – cheaper to produce and for keeping the cabin cool without energy-sapping air con – interchangeable doors and bumpers, flat bonnet and roof made from reinforced recycled cardboard, with hidden flatbed for carrying stuff.

Citroen says the Oli is designed to be recycled every 10 years and comes with a 40kWh battery Citreon reckons will be good for a 250-mile range. Which, frankly, could be smaller to increase efficiency further.

Citroën CEO, Vincent Cobée, said:

We called this project ‘oli’ as a nod to Ami, and because it sums up what the vehicle is all about – further proof that only Citroën can deliver no-nonsense, All-Electric mobility to all kinds of people in unexpected, responsible and rewarding ways.

It seems there are no production plans for the Oli – it’s just a look at where Citreon is heading – but that was the same story when the Citroen Ami One Concept arrived in 2019. So don’t bet against it.