Classic Citroen DS goes ELECTRIC with new EV conversion

British EV specialists Electrogenic has taken the classic Citroen DS and turned it into an EV, with a new 120bhp electric motor and 48.5kWh battery.

The move to electrify classic cars seems unstoppable as we move into a world of EVs, but we do have a problem with cars where the engine is the star going electric – like the electric Ford GT40.

But where the engine is a more prosaic lump, and simply there to propel something beautiful, we’re quite in favour. And we’re not sure we can think of anything classic more suited to electrification than the gorgeous Citreon DS.

British EV conversion specialists Electrogenic has worked some EV magic on the still futuristic-looking Citreon DS, replacing the ICE with its won ‘Hyper9’ brushless electric motor powered by a 48.5kWh battery to deliver 120 horses – which doesn’t seem much but is more than the ICE DS can muster.

A charging rate of 29kW delivers a full charge in under two hours and a range of around 140 miles, although there is a bigger battery option for a range of more than 200 miles.

Thoughtfully, Electrogenic has also fitted the DS with an electric pump for the hydropneumatic suspension to stop the original noisy pump pervading the silence, but elsewhere things stay the same, with just the lack of exhaust pipes and a ‘DS EV Electronique’ badge on the boot – and a charging point hidden behind the fuel-filler cap – marking this DS out as an EV.

Ian Newstead, Director and Co-Founder of Electrogenic, said:

It seems right to use modern technology to future-proof a car that was so far ahead of its time when it came out in the 1950s. Our conversion breathes new life into the DS and means that future generations can continue to enjoy its charm for decades to come.

It’s a thumbs-up from us.