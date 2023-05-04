Classic Mini ‘Drop In’ electric conversion from Electrogenic costs £18,000

EV Technology specialists Electrogenic add to their EV conversion options with a drop-in EV conversion for the Classic Mini.

Electric conversions for classic cars is becoming quite a thing but, in the main, it means spending big wads of cash which pretty much rules out EV conversions for owners of more modest classics.

But EV specialists Electrogenic, having already delivered a drop-in EV conversion for the Classic Defender, is now offering a drop-in EV conversion for the classic Mini.

It costs from £18 (add a couple of grand for a grease monkey to bolt it in) which, although still a decent chunk of change, is probably affordable for most classic Mini owners.

The drop-in kit comes with a 60bhp motor and 20kWh of new OEM-grade batteries pre-assembled on a replacement heritage subframe, reckoned to be good for an 80-mile range (and a bigger battery optional).

Steve Drummond, Co-Founder, Electrogenic, said:

We’re delighted to reveal our game-changing ‘drop-in’ classic Mini EV conversion kit to the world. It delivers Electrogenic’s exhaustively developed, sector-leading EV conversion technology in our most accessible package yet. It turns the iconic classic Mini into an ideal modern city machine, one that’s perfect for zipping about town cleanly and reliably – and sure to bring a smile to the faces of drivers and pedestrians alike.

The new drop-in EV conversion kit for the Classic Mini will be available from the autumn.