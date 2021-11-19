Classic Range Rover from Overfinch Heritage is STUNNING – but at a price

Heritage Overfinch – Overfinch’s ‘classic’ division – moves on from Defenders to Classic Range Rovers with stunning, but pricey, restomods.

There was a time, when Adam was a lad, that Overfinch was the only real player in the aftermarket Land Rover and Range Rover game, delivering not just updated interiors and exteriors but some properly good performance enhancements at a time when Land Rovers weren’t exactly dynamic and powerful.

But times have changed and Land Rovers and Range Rovers do come out of the factory with plenty of power and performance, and conduct themselves properly on-road, and the world is now full of aftermarket LR and RR titivation specialists.

Overfinch continues to offer makeovers for Land Rover’s current models, but now there’s Overfinch Heritage too, initially delivering Restomods for the original Defender, but now doing the same for the Classic Range Rover.

Overfinch will source and restore a Classic Range Rover – two-door or four-door – and give it a complete makeover – including a 430bhp GM 6.2 V8 LS3 Engine and six-speed auto ‘box – as well as all the oily bits updated and upgraded.

At the moment there are a couple of RRs done and for sale, with the blue two-door above on offer for £318,000, and a four-door LSE below with posh gun cases in the boot from £342,000. Both are stunning but, if you have the necessary folding stuff, yours could be better still.

Time for a dig down the back of the sofa and a couple of lottery tickets.