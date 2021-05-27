Coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a stunning follow-up to the Rolls-Royce Sweptail

Rolls-Royce Coachbuild reveals the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail to herald an expansion of its coachbuilding options for very wealthy clients.

Back in 2017, the Rolls-Royce Sweptail arrived as a one-off showcase to demonstrate that couchbuilding for Rolls-Royce isn’t dead and buried.

Now, as Rolls-Royce decide there’s a real future in coachbuilding cars once again, they reveal this, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, which is the result of four years of effort inspired by that Sweptail and resulting in a trio of cars for very wealthy buyers.

The Boat Tail – a moniker last used by RR in the 1930s – is a whopping 19 feet long, two-seat Grand Tourer in every sense, complete with a removable canopy roof.

The Boat Tail is underpinned by RR’s scalable aluminium spaceframe architecture, gets the 6.75 litre engine from the Phantom and is pretty much completely bespoke and includes 1,813 custom parts made specifically.

The Boat Tail pictured here features a rear deck hosting suite which automatically opens and features a pair of fridges, a pair of carbon fibre stools from Promemoria so the owner can sit under the parasol that extends out of the deck, and a minimalist dashboard devoid of modern clutter and featuring a clock fitting in to which a pair of timepieces by Bovey can be placed.

Rolls-Royce boss Torsten Müller-Ötvös said:

Today marks a seminal moment for the House of Rolls-Royce. We are proud to unveil Rolls-Royce Boat Tail to the world, and with it, the confirmation of coachbuilding as a permanent fixture within our future portfolio. Historically, coachbuilding had been an integral part of the Rolls-Royce story. In the contemporary Rolls-Royce narrative, it has informed our guiding philosophy of Bespoke. But it is so much more. Rolls-Royce Coachbuild is a return to the very roots of our brand. It represents an opportunity for the select few to participate in the creation of utterly unique and truly personal commissions of future historical significance.

It’s thought that each of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail models cost in the region of £20 million.