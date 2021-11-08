Connected Kerb plan 190,000 on-street EV chargers by 2030

Connected Kerb -specialist installers of on-street chargers for electric cars – is planning 190,000 new on-street chargers by 2030.

We know we need more charging points for electric cars as we’re driven into BEVs – although just how many is really guesswork – with perhaps the biggest issue being overnight charging for EV owners with no off-street parking. Although if we have enough rapid-charge points, just as we have some 8,000 petrol stations, it’s less of a problem.

But even with enough rapid charge centres – like Gridserve and Ionity – those without off-street parking will still be at a disadvantage financially and practically so moves to address that are welcome.

Last week we saw a mobile EV charging solution, although it offered very modest charge, so perhaps the best way forward is on-street chargers – preferably 22kW – to fill the gap for owners with nowhere to charge at home.

To that end, Connected Kerb is planning to roll out around 190,000 on-street chargers – said to offer charging rates between 7kW and 22kW – with a contract to add 7,000 chargers in West Sussex (over the next nine years) already in the bag and contracts in the pipeline for 2022.

Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO Connected Kerb, said:

Knowing you can arrive at virtually any location, at any time, in any vehicle and cheaply charge your battery without inconvenience or faff is the reality we have to deliver to create an EV society. Our rollout of public chargers – one of the most ambitious the UK has ever seen – encapsulates that future, helping individuals and businesses to confidently make the switch to electric, reducing their carbon footprint and cutting air pollution.