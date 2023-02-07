Could this ‘As-New’ Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 fetch £180k?

A 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 in as-new condition and just 5,000 miles goes up for sale at Silverstone Auctions this month.

It’s not exactly an age since old fast Fords were almost unsaleable, but as wannabe fast Ford owners from the ’70s and ’80s got to the stage in life where they could splash out on the cars they lusted after in their youth, but could never afford, things have changed.

We’ve seen some bonkers prices for fast Fords in recent years, including a 1987 Sierra Cosworth RS500 fetching a whopping £122k back in 2017 (a figure broken last year with a £137,500 sale).

Now, a Cosworth RS500 very similar to the 2017 sale car is going across the block at Silverstone Auctions this month, and the estimate is a thoroughly mad £150-180k.

This Cosworth RS500 has covered just 5,192 miles from new and has been with the vendor for the last 14 years who has managed to acquire a supply of rare and original service parts for the car to keep it totally original and had a full re-commissioning in 2022.

The vendor has even gone the extra mile by acquiring a set of period RS500 wheels to save it resting on the original wheels (which are as new) for too long.

If you want more details and photos of this RS500, hop over to Silverstone Auctions ahead of the auction on 25 February.