Could this possibly be the ALL NEW Range Rover on video?

A video has appeared on line – and been quickly removed – showing what looks like a concept for the next generation Range Rover.

The video apparently turned up on Facebook but was promptly removed, but not before the eagle-eyed bods at Car Advice managed to grab a copy. Which you can see below.

The video appears to be a promo for a concept reveal of the next generation Range Rover, a car which has been around since 2012 and is expected to be replaced in 2021. And it does look quite convincing.

Still recognisable as a Range Rover, the ‘concept’ in the video features suicide doors, bigger wheelarches and a new look at the front and back with LED lights with sequence lighting.

The video shows us all round the new Range Rover – inside and out – and opens the doors and tailgate too. So if this is a hoax, which it could be, someone’s gone to a lot of trouble.

Fake, or the real deal?

New 2021 Range Rover Concept Leaked Video