Cupra Ateca Limited Edition – just 100 for the UK

The Cupra Ateca – currently the only model from SEAT’s performance brand – gets a Limited Edition offering with design and performance tweaks. Costs from £42,120.

It’s more than a year since the Supra Ateca SUV arrived as the first – and so far the only – model from SEAT’s now standalone Cupra brand. So SEAT think the time is right for a Limited Edition Cupra Ateca, complete with design tweaks, and a slightly baffling performance tweaks.

The performance tweaks mean the Ateca will now scoot to 62mph in 4.9 seconds – 0.3s quicker than the regular Ateca – although Cupra makes no mention of how or why. Still, it helps.

Equally odd is an optional upgrade from ABT Sportsline offered from Cupra, which increases power from 224bhp to 261bhp, which manages to push the 4WD Ateca on to 158mph, but does nothing to improve the 0-62mph time. A bit odd.

Elsewhere, the tweaks for the Limited Edition Cupra include new 20″ copper alloy wheels, copper thread carbon fibre roof spoiler, and the same for the mirror caps, and copper CUPRA lettering.

Just 100 Cupra Ateca Limited Editions are coming to the UK, and 20 of those will come with a titanium Akrapovic exhaust system and exclusive Graphene Grey paint job at £45,160, with the standard Limited Edition getting a Rhodium Grey paint job and a £42,120 price tag.