Cupra ‘Cupra-fies’ the SEAT LEON in Hatch and Estate and adds plug-in hybrid to the mix

SEAT’s performance arm Cupra has got its hands on the LEON to deliver a new Cupra LEON as a hatch and estate with plug-in hybrid option.

Cupra, SEAT’s now standalone performance brand, has only had the Ateca to offer so far, but now it’s got a new model, with two body shapes and a plug-in hybrid option. Say hello to the new Cupra LEON in Hatch and Estate guises.

Cupra has crabbed the new SEAT Leon, revealed last month, and given it a Cupra makeover to offer buyers a more sporty alternative to the new VW Golf.

Cupra exterior titivations for the LEON include some matte paint options, butch front bumper with gaping air intakes, a copper-coloured Cupra logo, full-width light bar at the back, copper-trimmed tail pipes under a new bumper and a choice of silver, black or copper and black alloys in 18″ or 19″.

Inside there are splashes of Cupra Copper, a titivated steering wheel with Cupra logo and switches for starter and drive modes, and a 12.3″ digital instrument panel with a ‘Sport’ menu view.

Under the bonnet the headline act is probably the plug-in hybrid option which uses a 1.4 litre turbo petrol mated to an electric motor and 13kWh battery good for 242bhp and, officially, a 37-mile EV range.

Away from the plug-in option there’s a choice of the ubiquitous VW Group 2.0 litre petrol with either 242bhp or 296bhp, with both, and the PHEV, getting FWD, electronic limited slip diff and dual-clutch auto ‘box.

There is a fourth powertrain option exclusively for the Cupra LEON Estate, and it’s a 306bhp version of the 2.0 litre petrol complete with four-wheel drive – and good for 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds.

Other under the skin tweaks include a sportier setup with lower ride height, adaptive damping, electric power steering, Brembo discs and copper-coloured calipers.

No prices for either the new Cupra LEON Hatch or Estate yet, but Cupra are happy to take pre-orders.