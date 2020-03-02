Cupra Formentor ARRIVES as the first Cupra that’s not a SEAT

The Cupra Formentor arrives as a production model, a year after the concept, as Cupra reveal their first standalone model.

SEAT’s now standalone brand Cupra has, so far, only managed to deliver models that would, before the ‘split’, have been Cupra-badged versions of SEAT models.

But a year ago Cupra were threatening to deliver a Cupra model that isn’t a SEAT with the Cupra Formentor Concept, which looked production-ready. And if it was, we wonder what Cupra has been doing for twelve months?

Still, better late than never, but no real surprises either as the production Cupra Formentor doesn’t appear to be a million miles away from the concept, even offering a plug-in hybrid version.

The Formentor is differentiated from the Cupra Ateca by dimensions as it’s longer and lower at 4450mm and 1511mm, more a coupe crossover than proper SUV.

Power will come from the 242bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain we’ve already seen in the Cupra Leon, sporting a 1.4 litre petrol petrol engine good for 148bhp and electric motor delivering an extra 114bhp, and the promise of a 31-mile electric range thanks to a 13kWh battery.

But there’s also the option of the familiar VW 2.0 litre turbo with 306bhp, both making use of a seven-speed DSG ‘box and with 4WD on the 2.0 litre. Inside it’s pretty much standard Leon fare.

The Cupra Formentor will go on sale later this year with first deliveries in Q4 with prices starting from a round £40k