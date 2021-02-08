CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID plug-in with 242bhp now on sale in the UK

The Cupra Formentor is now available in the UK with a plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering 242bhp and EV range of 32 miles.

The last few bits of Cupra Formetor news we’ve had in the last few months have been a new entry-level Cupra Formentor V1, and a (for now) range-topping Cupra Formentor VZ2. And now we get the ‘Green’ Formentor in the guise of the new Formentor e-HYBRID.

Sitting rather close to the 306bhp Formentor VZ2 in price, the new Formentor e-Hybrid costs from £38,625 and manages to deliver 242bhp, some 60bhp less than the VZ2, despite costing almost as much.

But here you’re paying for the potential economy whilst still getting decent performance, with the e-Hybrid good for 7.0 seconds to 62mph and economy (at least officially) of at least 176mpg.

Those stats come courtesy of the same plug-in hybrid powertrain found in the Cupra Leon plug-in hybrid, with a 1.4 litre petrol mated to a 114bhp electric motor – powered by a 13kWh battery – and good for an EV range of around 32 miles.

Available in VZ1 trim, spec includes 12″ infotainment, 19″ alloys, LED lights and electric heated door mirrors, with VZ2 trim adding electric sports seats and heated steering wheel, and safety nannies including High beam assist, Blindspot monitoring and Road Sign recognition (and Lane Assist on the VZ2).