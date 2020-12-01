CUPRA Formentor V1 arrives to cut the Formentor’s entry price to £27,395

The Cupra Formentor – the ‘Not a SEAT’ Cupra – arrives in cheaper ‘V1’ trim with a 1.5 litre petrol engine and prices starting at £27,395.

It was pre-Covid lockdown when the CUPRA Formentor was revealed as the production take on the Cupra Formentor Concept, and staking its claim as the first Cupra from the now standalone brand that wasn’t a direct take on a SEAT model.

It took Cupra until last month to actually put the Formentor ‘VZ’ on sale in the UK, but the only models on offer were the performance versions. But now you’ll be able to buy a Formentor in the UK with a little less get up and go.

Rather than the quite potent 306bhp in the VZ models, the Formentor V1 and V2 come with a much more mainstream 148bhp from a 1.5 litre petrol engine.

Standard kit for the Formentor V1 includes 18″ alloys, 12″ infotainment screen, Nav, 10″ digital instrument panel, LED headlights, auto wipers, Adaptive Cruise, wireless phone charging and rear parking sensors. Prices start at £27,395 for the manual version, with DSG ‘box adding £1,430.

Opt for the Formentor V2 and you get the same 1.5 litre petrol engine, but Cupra throw in extra kit like 19″ alloys, black sports seats, rear diffuser, Dynamic Chassis Control, Sports Suspension, parking sensors front and back, rear view camera and a Safety and Driving Pack with electronic safety nannies. The Formentor V2 costs from £29,690.

The Cupra Formentor V1 is now available to order.